The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

