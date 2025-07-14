Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 167,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 27,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $181.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,443 shares of company stock worth $36,298,548. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

