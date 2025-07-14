Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 37,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.15 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

