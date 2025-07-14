Asset Dedication LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0%

TMO opened at $435.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

