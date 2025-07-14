Check Capital Management Inc. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $8,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $313.51 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

