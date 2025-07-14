Top Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 14th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, Cenovus Energy, Diageo, Canadian Natural Resources, and Raymond James Financial are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. By purchasing these shares, investors gain an ownership stake in Canadian corporations and participate in their profits, dividends and growth potential. Their performance is typically influenced by factors like commodity prices, the health of the Canadian economy and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 3,985,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,367,552. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. 914,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,404. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,234. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,279. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 533,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,896. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,771. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 267,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,683. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raymond James Financial has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Further Reading