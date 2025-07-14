Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.59 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.6% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

