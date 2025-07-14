Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 14th

Circle Internet Group, Blueprint Medicines, BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Welltower are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to deliver above-average revenue and earnings growth over time. These firms typically reinvest profits back into expansion—such as research and development or market-share acquisition—instead of paying out dividends. As a result, growth stocks often trade at higher valuations and can exhibit greater volatility, reflecting investors’ optimism about their future performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.50. 10,635,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,436,926. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,686.74.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of BPMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.27. 4,381,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $129.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $996.68 and a 200-day moving average of $970.45. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,108.92. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.01. 3,765,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.49.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,006. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average of $145.63. Welltower has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

