Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) were down 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.84 and last traded at C$6.90. Approximately 395,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 385,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Separately, B. Riley raised Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37.

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

