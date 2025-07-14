Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – July 14th

Robinhood Markets, BIT Mining, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Galaxy Digital, BTC Digital, BTCS, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equities in publicly traded companies that operate within the digital asset ecosystem—such as miners, exchanges, blockchain developers, or firms holding crypto on their balance sheets. They offer investors a regulated way to gain exposure to the performance and volatility of the cryptocurrency industry without directly buying or storing digital coins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,764,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,400,984. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53.

BIT Mining (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Shares of NYSE BTCM traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. 20,210,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,284. The company has a market cap of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.13. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. 3,758,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,398. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. 1,918,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,366. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of BTC Digital stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of BTCS stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,931,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,027,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $491.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

