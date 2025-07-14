Promising Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – July 14th

WNS, Airbnb, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in the travel, entertainment and recreation sectors—such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks and casinos. Because they depend heavily on discretionary consumer spending, their performance tends to rise with strong economic growth and consumer confidence but weaken during downturns or travel-restricted periods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $74.77. 4,122,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,497. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $74.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $139.25. 2,180,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.38. 788,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,693. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $344.57.

