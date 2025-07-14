Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DUK opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $104.02 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.