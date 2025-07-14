Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing, or distribution of virtual reality (VR) hardware, software, and related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential and innovation in immersive technologies used in gaming, education, healthcare, and enterprise applications. As with other high-growth tech segments, VR stocks can offer significant upside but also carry volatility and execution risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $717.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,855,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,460,014. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 11,367,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,197,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of -0.81.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 8,942,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.66 on Friday, reaching $170.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,994. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.84. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

