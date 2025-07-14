Leo Wealth LLC Sells 236 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after acquiring an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after acquiring an additional 269,925 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

CHKP opened at $215.50 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.02 and a 1-year high of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.30.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

