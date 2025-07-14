Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,922 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.