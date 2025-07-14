Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 286,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 210,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

