Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the sale, the director owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.69.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $142.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $145.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

