Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.1%

QUAL opened at $183.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

