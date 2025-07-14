Leo Wealth LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $1,126.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,214.52.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,050.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

