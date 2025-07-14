United Community Bank Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of United Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.