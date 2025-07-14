Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $573.22 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $576.26. The stock has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

