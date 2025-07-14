Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. DZ Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

