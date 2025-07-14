Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 13th

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, and American Battery Technology are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, production and commercialization of battery systems and related materials. They include firms that make lithium-ion and next-generation chemistries (solid-state, sodium-ion, etc.), produce key raw materials (lithium, cobalt, graphite) or integrate energy-storage solutions for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid applications. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the accelerating global shift toward electrification, renewable energy storage and decarbonization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 133,752,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,530. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $132,000,000.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86,380.58.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 1,002,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,516. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ:ABAT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 2,047,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,063. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

