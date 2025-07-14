Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 24,173 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 649.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,173 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $299.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

