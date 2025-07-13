Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after buying an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.6%

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

