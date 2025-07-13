Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $35,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,622 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,286 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

