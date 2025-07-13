Alaska Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

