Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 260 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

TMUS opened at $227.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

