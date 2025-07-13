Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

