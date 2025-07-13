2,388 Shares in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $241.44. The company has a market capitalization of $647.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

