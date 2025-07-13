Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 58,312.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

Linde Stock Down 0.3%

LIN stock opened at $468.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

