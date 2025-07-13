Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

