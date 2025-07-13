Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $302.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.62.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

