Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,533,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GOOG opened at $181.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

