Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 380 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.15.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

