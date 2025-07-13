iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882,233 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

