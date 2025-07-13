Promising Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 10th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Kroger, and Affirm are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are equity shares of companies whose core businesses revolve around outdoor recreation, gear and apparel, or related services—think manufacturers of camping and hiking equipment, makers of performance outerwear, or operators of adventure-tourism venues. Investors buy these securities to gain targeted exposure to trends in camping, mountaineering, watersports and other outdoor-lifestyle activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.34. 10,425,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,055,373. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.01. 1,087,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.56. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $110.97.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Kroger stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Kroger has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Affirm stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,395. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.63.

