Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after buying an additional 1,258,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.64. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

