Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.74 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Morningstar worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,694,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 30,785.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.08.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total transaction of $2,155,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,495,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,598,311.25. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

