Reviewing Thumzup Media (TZUP) and Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership
44.5% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Thumzup Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Thumzup Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thumzup Media
|N/A
|-277.54%
|-246.16%
|Thumzup Media Competitors
|-67.31%
|-32.41%
|-17.40%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Thumzup Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thumzup Media
|$487.00
|-$4.00 million
|-14.43
|Thumzup Media Competitors
|$2.11 billion
|$119.22 million
|-3.64
Summary
Thumzup Media competitors beat Thumzup Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
Thumzup Media Company Profile
Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.
