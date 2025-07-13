Oldfather Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 66,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 143,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SCHZ stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

