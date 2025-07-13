Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Raises Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 527.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 270.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Price Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.33.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
