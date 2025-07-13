Oldfather Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

IJK stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

