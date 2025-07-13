LRI Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3,115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

DFAS opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

