Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 630.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,561 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises about 0.7% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DCOR opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.