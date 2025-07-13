LRI Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $162.27 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

