Berkeley Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Berkeley Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,666,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Further Reading

