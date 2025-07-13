Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 133,122.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

