Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. 366,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 108,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,849,949 shares of company stock valued at $397,344. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

