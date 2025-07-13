Analyzing Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) & Its Peers

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dundee Precious Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 384 2156 2573 124 2.47

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $606.99 million $235.88 million 13.15 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors $2.65 billion $499.84 million -10.19

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 35.64% 20.64% 17.98% Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 16.34% 11.58% 8.19%

Volatility & Risk

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals have a beta of -0.97, meaning that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

